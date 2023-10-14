As India Face Pak, 'Mauka Mauka' Ad Creator Turns On Nostalgia Mode

A lot has been said and written about India and Pakistan cricket rivalry but nothing could depict the excitement surrounding the game, as aptly as the hugely popular ‘Mauka Mauka' advertisement campaign. Capturing the emotions of the game through a heartbroken Pakistan fan's perspective, Star Sports came up with the ‘Mauka Mauka campaign during the 2015 World Cup. Since then, the ‘Mauka Mauka' ads have become a talking point ahead of India-Pakistan fixtures. Sharing the first ad of the iconic ‘Mauka Mauka' campaign, Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav, former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Star India, wrote, “Every #INDvPAK big match day I get nostalgic about #MaukaMauka. We made that back in the day in 2015 and it still reverberates. We had such fun making it,” wrote Yadav.

Social media users reacted to the post by walking down memory lane.

This person compared the music of the ‘Mauka Mauka' promotion to an ‘evergreen Bollywood hit.”

“Nostalgia alert! Mauka Mauka – the unofficial cricket World Cup anthem we didn't know we needed, but can't forget,” wrote another social media user.

Many termed it as “one of the best ads overall.”

The most-talked-about ad campaign of 2015— ‘Mauka Mauka'—featured ebbs and flows of India-Pakistan rivalry in World Cups. In the ad, a Pakistan cricket fan can be seen desperately waiting for his side to defeat India from 1992 to 2011. India and Pakistan have so far faced each other seven times in ODI World Cups with their first meeting occurring in the 1992 edition of the tournament. Pakistan is yet to defeat India in an ODI World Cup match.

The two fierce opponents last lined up against each other at the ODI World Cup in 2019. India, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, emerged victorious in that contest by a margin of 89 runs.

Their eighth meeting is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.