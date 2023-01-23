Apple Watch Saves Life Of Pregnant Woman In US

The normal resting heart rate is between 60 to 100 beats per minute. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

A pregnant woman from Costa Mesa, US credits her Apple watch for saving her and her baby's life. Jess Kelly relies on her watch for many things, it keeps track of her steps, her new messages and much more. On December 17, when Ms Kelly was 37 weeks pregnant, she received an abnormally high heart rate warning on her smartwatch, reported ABC7.

The smartwatch notified that her heart rate had been above 120 beats per minute, while inactive for more than 10 minutes. Ms Kelly informed that she got the notification two more times over a half-hour period, the media outlet reported.

"By the third time I thought something is going on, and maybe I should get this looked into," Ms Kelly said.

The woman visited the hospital and the doctors told her that she was suffering a placental abruption, which is when the placenta separates from the inner wall of the uterus before birth and was in labour.

"If I had not listened to the watch I would have stayed home and instead of celebrating her one month of birth we could have possibly been planning, or my husband could have been planning services for either myself, Shelby or maybe even both of us," Ms Kelly said.

Although, there can be many reasons a person can have an accelerated heart rate, including dehydration and anxiety.

Ms Kelly plans to keep wearing her Apple watch and she said that she will listen to notifications right away.