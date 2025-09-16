Apple iOS 26 Released Worldwide: How To Download Update, New Features And More

Apple iOS 26 Released: Over three months after announcing its latest software update for iPhones, Apple on Monday (Sep 15) finally released the highly anticipated iOS 26. Dubbed as the biggest operating system update in recent years, the stable version of iOS 26 introduces Apple's marquee 'Liquid Glass' design, in addition to new AI-powered features such as enhanced Siri integration with ChatGPT.

"A beautiful new software design makes apps and system experiences more expressive and delightful while remaining instantly familiar. For the very first time, the new design extends across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS all at once to establish even more harmony," Apple said in a statement post the rollout.

How To Download iOS 26?

The users can set up an iPhone to install system software and updates automatically, or they can check for updates manually in the Software Update settings. Before downloading new software, back up your device to make sure that you have a copy of your important information.

For automatic updates:

Open Settings

Tap General

Tap Software Update

Tap Automatic Updates

Choose one of the following options:

Automatically Install: When an update is available, iPhone downloads and installs the update overnight while charging and connected to Wi-Fi. Automatically Download: Downloads updates automatically when your iPhone connects to Wi-Fi, charging, and locked so you can install them later.

Install software updates:

Open Settings on iPhone

Navigate to the General tab and find the Software Update option

Tap on the Download and Install option and agree to the terms and conditions

Ensure the mandated memory space is available on the device

Check compatibility:

iOS 26 is compatible with the following iPhone models:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air



iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max



iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max



iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max



iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max



iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max



iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

New features

Liquid Glass: The new Liquid Glass UI language introduced in iOS 26 provides a new dynamic, translucent, and glass-like appearance. The effect is meant to make the interface feel more fluid and responsive across all Apple devices. The design, however, has divided the users ever since it was announced.

Artificial Intelligence: Under the 'Apple Intelligence' banner, the company has expanded the AI features. Apple is making AI-powered translation easily available in apps like Messages and FaceTime. It has also launched live translation on AirPods, including the newly launched AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods 4, through iOS 26.

Apple apps: The Phone app has a new, unified look in which favourites are displayed up top in a card format. Users can tap the filter button on the top right and look at these sections individually as well. If the new update is not to a user's liking, they can switch to the classic look as well.

Call screening: When an unknown number calls a user, the system asks for their name and the purpose of the call. Once they give this information, the system invokes the ringer and notifies user of the call.