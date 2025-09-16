Apple iOS 26 Released Worldwide: How To Download Update, New Features And More

- Apple released iOS 26 on September 15, introducing the Liquid Glass design and AI features
- iOS 26 design spans iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS for greater system harmony
- iOS 26 supports iPhone models from iPhone SE (2nd gen) up to iPhone 17 Pro Maxi
Apple iOS 26 Released: Over three months after announcing its latest software update for iPhones, Apple on Monday (Sep 15) finally released the highly anticipated iOS 26. Dubbed as the biggest operating system update in recent years, the stable version of iOS 26 introduces Apple's marquee 'Liquid Glass' design, in addition to new AI-powered features such as enhanced Siri integration with ChatGPT.
"A beautiful new software design makes apps and system experiences more expressive and delightful while remaining instantly familiar. For the very first time, the new design extends across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS all at once to establish even more harmony," Apple said in a statement post the rollout.
How To Download iOS 26?
The users can set up an iPhone to install system software and updates automatically, or they can check for updates manually in the Software Update settings. Before downloading new software, back up your device to make sure that you have a copy of your important information.
For automatic updates:
- Open Settings
- Tap General
- Tap Software Update
- Tap Automatic Updates
- Choose one of the following options:
- Automatically Install: When an update is available, iPhone downloads and installs the update overnight while charging and connected to Wi-Fi.
- Automatically Download: Downloads updates automatically when your iPhone connects to Wi-Fi, charging, and locked so you can install them later.
Install software updates:
- Open Settings on iPhone
- Navigate to the General tab and find the Software Update option
- Tap on the Download and Install option and agree to the terms and conditions
- Ensure the mandated memory space is available on the device
Check compatibility:
iOS 26 is compatible with the following iPhone models:
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
New features
Liquid Glass: The new Liquid Glass UI language introduced in iOS 26 provides a new dynamic, translucent, and glass-like appearance. The effect is meant to make the interface feel more fluid and responsive across all Apple devices. The design, however, has divided the users ever since it was announced.
Artificial Intelligence: Under the 'Apple Intelligence' banner, the company has expanded the AI features. Apple is making AI-powered translation easily available in apps like Messages and FaceTime. It has also launched live translation on AirPods, including the newly launched AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods 4, through iOS 26.
Apple apps: The Phone app has a new, unified look in which favourites are displayed up top in a card format. Users can tap the filter button on the top right and look at these sections individually as well. If the new update is not to a user's liking, they can switch to the classic look as well.
Call screening: When an unknown number calls a user, the system asks for their name and the purpose of the call. Once they give this information, the system invokes the ringer and notifies user of the call.
