Apple iOS 26 India Release Date And Time: Check New Features, Eligible Devices And More

Apple iOS 26 Release Date And Time: Apple is set to release iOS 26, its most significant operating system update in recent years, on Monday, September 15, following the iPhone 17 series launch last week at its 'Awe Dropping' event. The update introduces a redesigned user interface (UI), new AI-powered features such as enhanced Siri integration with ChatGPT and several other tweaks.
What's New In iOS 26?
The biggest change has been the introduction of a new UI language, dubbed 'Liquid Glass', which Apple claims will bring an expressive design to the lock screen, home screen, control centre, apps and more. The new UI language extends to the smallest elements that users interact with, ranging from buttons, switches, sliders, and text to tab bars and sidebars for navigating apps.
Artificial Intelligence features have been expanded under the banner of “Apple Intelligence”. From providing live translation in messages to captions during FaceTime calls, the integration of AI is expected to be a game-changer.
Another very useful feature that's great for privacy is call and message screening. As per Apple, messages from unknown senders will appear in a dedicated folder where users can then mark the number as known, ask for more information, or delete.
The new update will also include multiple new Wallet features, including one that allows you to verify your ID online.
When was iOS 26 launched?
iOS 26 was first announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 in California in June. Since then, users have been testing the OS through the developer beta update and sharing feedback with the developers.
When Does iOS 26 Release?
As per Apple, the iOS 26 update will be available to users worldwide starting today, i.e Monday (Sept 15).
When Does iOS 26 Release In India?
Since it is a global rollout, iOS 26 will be available to users instantly. The update is expected to roll out at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), following Apple's traditional release schedule of 10 AM Pacific Time.
How To Download iOS 26?
- Open Settings on iPhone
- Navigate to the General tab and find the Software Update option
- Tap on the Download & Install option and agree to the terms and conditions
- Ensure the mandated memory space is available on the device
What Are The Eligible Devices?
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
