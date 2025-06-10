Apple's 'Liquid Glass' UI Update Out In iOS26 Developer Beta: Here's How To Try It

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Apple has launched the iOS 26 developer beta following its WWDC 2025 announcement. The update introduces a new UI design language called Liquid Glass for app optimisation. Liquid Glass adapts its appearance based on surrounding content across multiple Apple platforms.

Apple has released the iOS 26 developer beta update, hours after announcing its new software at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 in California. The biggest change has been the introduction of a new UI design language, dubbed 'Liquid Glass', with Apple rolling out the feature in its developer beta to give app makers time to optimise the apps before the software officially launches.

Since it is beta software, there could be bugs and the software may itself feel unstable, especially in the earlier versions. Hence, those using the device for daily use are advised not to install beta software. Wait for the official launch to use it on Apple devices.

How to download iOS 26 developer beta?

To use the developer beta, the iPhone must be signed in with the Apple Account the user uses to sign into the Apple Developer website. If you are not a developer already, become one by visiting the enrollment page.

For devices running iOS 16.4 or later, opting for the developer beta is rather easy:

Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and choose the Developer beta.

When a new developer beta is available, you can install it from Software Update.

Download the configuration profile.

Tap Settings > General > Software Update.

Tap ”Download and Install“.

If prompted, enter your passcode.

Expressive. Delightful. But still instantly familiar.



Introducing our new software design with Liquid Glass. pic.twitter.com/8hA0q2aCTf — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 9, 2025

What is Apple Liquid Glass?

Liquid Glass is a new design interface language by Apple that is translucent and behaves like glass in the real world. Its colour is informed by the surrounding content and intelligently adapts between light and dark environments.

During Monday's announcement, Apple stated that the new UI feature extends to the smallest elements that users interact with, ranging from buttons, switches, sliders, text to tab bars and sidebars for navigating apps.

Notably, for the very first time, the new design extends across platforms: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26.