Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak 'Disappointed' By Current AI Capabilities

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has revealed that he does not use artificial intelligence (AI) tools a lot, but has been largely "disappointed" by his experiences so far. Speaking to CNN ahead of Apple's 50th anniversary, Wozniak was quizzed about the future involving AI and how the technology may change the way humans operate.

“I don't use AI much at all, but I've asked it a few questions to test it," said Wozniak, adding: "I'll ask a question where one word is the key item, the direction I want to go, and AI will come back with a whole bunch of clear explanations that are on the subject, but not what I really was interested in."

Wozniak said it might be "hard to explain" what he was getting at, but "I often read things, and they just sound too dry and too perfect, and I want something from a human being, and I'm disappointed a lot.”

Despite claims by industry leaders that AI may replace human workers, Wozniak said he had seen no sign yet that the technology had evolved to such a level.

“No, I don't I don't see any signs of that yet,” he said. “You can't say something can't happen though and with technology.”

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AGI Is Here

Wozniak's statement comes in the backdrop of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang claiming that we had already achieved human-level AI, popularly referred to as artificial general intelligence (AGI). Speaking on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Huang suggested that AI might be capable of autonomously starting and managing complex, high-value enterprises.

"I think it's now. I think we've achieved AGI," said Huang, adding: "I wouldn't be surprised if some social thing happened or somebody created a digital influencer, super, super cute, or some social application that, you know, feeds your little Tamagotchi or something like that, and it becomes out of the blue an instant success."

While AI is task-specific, AGI aims to possess intelligence that can be applied across a wide range of tasks, similar to human intelligence. In essence, AGI would be a machine with the ability to understand, learn, and apply knowledge in diverse domains, much like a human being.