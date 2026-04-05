Anonymous Social App Fizz Sees Rapid Rise In Saudi Arabia Debut

An anonymous social media platform, Fizz, has seen a strong start in Saudi Arabia after launching in the country in March, raising questions about how such apps operate in tightly regulated environments, according to TechCrunch.

Founded in 2022 by Teddy Solomon and Ashton Cofer while they were students at Stanford University, the app first gained popularity on college campuses in the United States. It allows users to post messages anonymously within location-based communities.

According to TechCrunch, within 48 hours of its launch in Saudi Arabia, Fizz reached the top spot on Apple's App Store charts. Users in the country have since shared more than one million messages, marking a strong early response.

The expansion is part of Fizz's effort to move beyond student users through a feature known as Fizz Feed, which opens the platform to wider communities. The company sees Saudi Arabia as its first major international test market.

The country has been undergoing social and economic reforms under Mohammed bin Salman as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative. The programme aims to diversify the economy and modernise society, alongside growing the technology sector.

Fizz's leadership says it is aware of the regulatory environment. The company has introduced strict moderation policies, including Arabic language tools and a network of local volunteer moderators to review content.

The firm said it has not received investment from Saudi entities and has not been in contact with government officials.

The app's rapid growth highlights both the demand for social platforms in the region and the challenges of balancing anonymity with local laws. Experts say its future in Saudi Arabia will depend on how it manages content and responds to regulatory pressure.