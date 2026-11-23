What's in a name? In Andy Warhol's world, apparently, quite a lot. Even a humble can of soup can become a multimillion-dollar work of art. A painting of Campbell's Turkey Noodle Soup by the legendary American artist has fetched a staggering $9.02 million (around Rs 80 crore) at an auction in New York, proving once again that art can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary. According to The Wall Art Gallery, the amount is beyond the expected price band of $6 million to $8 million.

The painting, titled Campbell's Soup Can (Turkey Noodle), went under the hammer at Christie's New York on November 19. It was offered as part of The Collection of Antonio Homem Sonnabend.

There is an interesting story behind the artwork, perhaps the reason for such a staggering price at the auction. It was created in 1962 and belongs to a defining period in Warhol's career. That was the year his now-iconic Campbell's soup cans were exhibited at the Ferus Gallery in Los Angeles, an exhibition that helped establish everyday consumer products as legitimate subjects of fine art.

But what makes it special is the fact that this 20-by-16-inches canvas painting still carries the artist's hand and is painted on casein and graphite on linen before Warhol fully embraced the silkscreen technique.

The Wall Art Gallery also traces the artwork's journey. Warhol originally gifted the painting to his friend, photographer Edward Wallowitch. It later became part of the collection of Ileana Sonnabend, one of the most influential art dealers and collectors of the post-war period.

The painting also spent two decades in public view. From 1985 to 2005, it was on loan to the Baltimore Museum of Art, allowing visitors to see a piece of art history that had begun with something as commonplace as a can of soup.

More than six decades later, the painting has found a new home, and the price shows art connoisseurs' interest in Warhol remains as strong as ever.