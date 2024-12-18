Andrew Tate Calls Bryan Johnson "Coward And Fake" Over Age-Reversal Claims, Millionaire Reacts

Andrew Tate, a British-American influencer, has sparked controversy again with his recent comments on social media about US millionaire Bryan Johnson. Tate took a jab at Mr Johnson's age reversal claims and made homophobic comments, although he didn't mention him by name. In a tweet, Tate criticised people who rely on numerous pills and cold therapy to reduce their biological age, questioning their courage and ability to fight.

Taking to X, Tate wrote, “So many f**s who are afraid to enter the cage talk about biological age – 'age hacking,' various forms of gay. Taking 100 pills and sitting in cold water. 'Oh, my biological age is 25.' Really? Go fight then. You can't. In real competition, your age shows. Gay and fake. Plus you're a coward anyway."

In response, Bryan Johnson, known for his calm demeanour, asked why Andrew Tate had a problem with him. "I take 40 pills a day and my biological age makes me underage," the CEO wrote on Tate's post. He shared a screenshot of the exchange in another post and wrote, "Can someone explain to me why Andrew Tate has a beef with me? I'm just over here doing my thing."

See the tweet here:

Can someone explain to me why @Cobratate has a beef with me? I'm just over here doing my thing. pic.twitter.com/j0MKIEL9MB — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) December 18, 2024

The exchange has ignited a heated debate on social media, with many weighing in on the topic. Many users defended the millionaire and criticised Tate for passing unsolicited and mean comments directed at a person who is just striving to lead a healthy lifestyle. However, some believed that Tate had raised a valid point.

One user wrote, "He's jealous of you. But since this game is all about engagement, think of it as good PR." Another commented, "Bryan's legacy will help humans. Tate's wont. And why does he always sh*t talk?" A third said, "He does have a point. What you're doing is worthless if you are not fit to defend yourself in combat."

A fourth added, "He's just trolling and having fun. He doesn't have a beef with you. He's using you as an object to represent "trying too hard". His belief system is primal raw power, nicotine, stimulants, dominance, animal hierarchy. It's his schtick. You're just a figure to riff off of."

A fifth stated, "He's challenging you to follow in Zuck's footsteps and train combat or at least functional fitness over ever sub-par metrics and models."