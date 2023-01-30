Anand Mahindra 'Overwhelmed' To Read About Sailor Preethi Kongara: ''Would Love To Meet Her''

Mr. Mahindra said he would ''love to meet her and go sailing.''

Industrialist Anand Mahindra who is quite active on Twitter keeps posting about trending topics and inspiring stories, for his 10.3 million followers. He also shares inspiring stories of people who have achieved great success in their respective fields. In his recent post, he shared the story of 17-year-old Preethi Kongara, a sailor who hails from Telangana and has made India proud with her sailing skills on an international platform.

In a tweet, Mr. Mahindra said he was overwhelmed to read about her and that he would ''love to meet her and go sailing.''

"This is truly a 'Rise' story. I'm overwhelmed reading about her. So proud of @naandi & @NanhiKali for supporting her. And of @suheim for coaching her. Maybe when Preeti has the time, I'd love to meet her and go sailing on my catamaran so she can coach me!" read the caption of the tweet.

This is truly a ‘Rise' story. I'm overwhelmed reading about her. So proud of @naandi_india & @NanhiKali for supporting her. And of @suheim for coaching her. Maybe when Preeti has the time, I'd love to meet her and go sailing on my catamaran so she can coach me! https://t.co/QevwbTV3Tk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 29, 2023

The original post that Mahindra quote-tweeted was shared by the CEO of Naandi Foundation Manoj Kumar. The tweet informed that Preethi came from a low-income community in Telangana but with proper guidance and training, she is now India's No 1 in the Olympic Mixed Double 470 Class of boat.

The tweet reads ''This is one of the most inspiring stories I have read in recent times. What are the chances that a grade 8 girl in a government school living in a low-income community in Hyderabad who never put foot in a water body...to be Captain of India's Sailing Team?''

Meet Preeti Kongara of Nallakunta Govt school whom

Team @naandi_india selected from Project @NanhiKali in 2016 & brought to @Suheim to teach her sailing.



Today, she's India No 1 in the Olympic Mixed Double 470 Class of boat.



Sports is a poverty breaker.



Please 👏 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/fYTt5htVXr — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) January 29, 2023

The post has been flooded with heartwarming comments from netizens who were left inspired by the teenager's exceptional talent. One user wrote, ''For every find such as this, we are missing out hundreds. We need systematic talent scout not just in sports.. but in many other fields..'' Another commented, ''Wow. This is so inspiring.''

A third said, ''What a heartwarming story! Cheers to Preeti, you have a long way to go !!''