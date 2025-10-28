Anand Mahindra Celebrates Tenzin Yangki, Arunachal's First Woman IPS Officer: "Being First Is Never Easy"

Tenzin Yangki from Tawang has made history by becoming the first woman from Arunachal Pradesh to join the Indian Police Service. Her journey, marked by determination, discipline, and a strong legacy of public service, has drawn national attention, including praise from business leader Anand Mahindra. The industrialist recognised Yangki's milestone in a social‑media post, terming it his "Monday motivation."

Anand Mahindra praised the young officer for carrying forward her parents' legacy of public service while forging her own path of excellence.

"An academician, a civil servant, and now an IPS officer, she carries forward the legacy of service from her parents while carving her own path of excellence. Being first is never easy. It means you walk alone at first, so that others may one day walk beside you Don't be afraid of walking alone today…Others will follow," he wrote on X.

See the post here:

Tenzin Yangki from Tawang has become the first woman from Arunachal Pradesh to join the Indian Police Service.



An academician, a civil servant, and now an IPS officer, she carries forward the legacy of service from her parents while carving her own path of excellence.



Being… pic.twitter.com/YWt8TCLadF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2025

Who is Tenzin Yangki?

Tenzin Yangki is a trailblazing IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, who made history as the state's first woman Indian Police Service officer. She secured an impressive All India Rank of 545 in the 2022 UPSC Civil Services Examination. On October 17, she participated in the passing-out parade of the 77th batch of IPS officers, which recorded an impressive 36% female representation. Her accomplishment has been widely applauded on social media, with messages of support and pride pouring in from across the country.

Yangki holds an MA and MPhil in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University) and public service. Before entering the national service, she cleared the APPSC in 2017 and served as a Circle Officer in Siang district.

She hails from a family with a strong legacy of public service. As per the Arunachal Observer, her late father, Thupten Tempa, was an IAS officer and former minister, while her mother, Jigmi Choden, served as a Secretary in the Government of Arunachal Pradesh before retiring.

Yangki's accomplishment is a landmark moment for women from Arunachal and northeastern region, which has long been under‑represented in national leadership roles.