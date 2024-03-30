Anand Mahindra Backs Elon Musk's Call For Celebrating Heroes Of Manufacturing

"Couldn't agree more @elonmusk," Mr Mahindra wrote in response to Mr Musk's tweet.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his influential presence on social media, recently opened up about his early days in his career and also talked about his humble beginnings. Mr Mahindra's comments came in response to billionaire Elon Musk, who highlighted the lack of cinematic representation of those working in the car manufacturing sector.

It all started with a post on X (formerly Twitter) by user DogeDesigner. "A million movies about cars. But hardly any movie about manufacturing. Someone should make a movie and tell the world how hard it is to do high-volume manufacturing," the X user tweeted. Reacting to this, Mr Musk highlighted the lack of representation of manufacturing in popular culture, noting the extensive focus on garage inventors in movies.

"Many movies exist about a lone inventor in a garage having a eureka moment, but almost none about manufacturing, so it's underappreciated by the public. Compared to the insane pain of reaching high-volume, positive-margin production, prototypes are a piece of cake," Mr Musk tweeted.

In response, Mr Mahindra wrote, "I couldn't agree more @elonmusk".

Couldn't agree more @elonmusk



I started my career on the shop floor of an auto plant.

And have never stopped being in awe of the relentless effort & non-stop problem solving that goes into making products at high volume.



The heroes of manufacturing do indeed deserve to have… — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2024

In a long tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman reminisced about his humble beginnings on the shop floor of an auto plant, where he witnessed firsthand the dedication and hard work that underpins successful manufacturing operations. "The heroes of manufacturing do indeed deserve to have films made about them," the industrialist said. "More so because the films we make of our cars being manufactured get large viewership on YouTube. So there's certainly an audience out there looking for more," he added.

The post was shared on X just a day back. Since then, it has amassed more than 411,000 views and nearly 4,000 likes. In the comments section, users agreed with Mr Musk and Mr Mahindra.

"Spot on! Manufacturing isn't just about production-it's about resilience, creativity, and sheer determination. The individuals behind the scenes, tirelessly crafting our everyday essentials, deserve recognition and admiration," wrote one user.

"True. Manufacturing is under represented in pop culture. There are hundreds of tales to tell," said another.

"You should start sharing more about manufacturing & other things related to the company & your vision sir @anandmahindra Would love to hear more from you, please consider posting more often here," expressed a third user. "definitely, heroes of manufacturing do indeed deserve to have films made about them," wrote another.