Amazon Employee Fired After Coming Back From Maternity Leave

Amazon laid off about 500 employees in India across different verticals last week.

Layoffs across the IT sector have impacted thousands of employees and their families. E-Commerce giant Amazon announced the termination of over 18,000 corporate employees in January and later in March, the company further stated that it would eliminate 9,000 jobs across various business units, including its cloud computing and advertising companies. Since then, many employees have taken to social media to express their grief and share their stories about their time at the tech giant. Now, a woman who rejoined the company after her maternity leave stated that she was recently laid off but is "remaining positive".

Leyla Badalova, who worked as an Internal Recruiter at the company took to LinkedIn to share the same. "Hello, LinkedIn friends! With this post, I wanted to share a recent update with you. Regrettably, I have been laid off from my previous role as an Internal Recruiter at Amazon, after coming back from maternity leave. However, I am staying positive and motivated to explore new career avenues," she said in her post.

She wishes to apply her expertise and abilities in a new organisation. She has a background in recruitment, project and account management, and continuous studies in data analytics. "I have a strong background in Recruitment, Project and Account Management, also currently studying Data Analyst course and I'm eager to bring my experience to a new organization. If you are aware of any job openings or if you could introduce me to relevant contacts in your field or industry, I would truly appreciate it. Thank you in advance for your support and valuable connections. Let's keep networking and assisting each other," she concluded.

Since being shared, several people reached out to her and supported her through the difficult time.

Meanwhile, Amazon laid off about 500 employees in India across different verticals last week. This fresh round of downsizing is part of the broader layoffs announced by CEO Andy Jassy in March, affecting approximately 9,000 employees.

People with knowledge of the situation indicated that the process is still underway and that employees from the Web Services, Human Resources, and Support departments are being let go.