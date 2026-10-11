All About Roshni Nadar Malhotra, HCLTech Chairperson Ranked Among Asia's 10 Most Powerful Businesswomen

Roshni Nadar Malhotra has secured the eighth spot on Fortune's 2026 ranking of Asia's most powerful women, standing out as the highest-ranked Indian leader on the list. The annual list highlights 100 influential women leaders across 14 markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Malhotra is the chairperson of HCLTech, a multinational IT services and consulting firm based in India. According to Forbes, she also chairs Vama Sundari Investments.

DBS Group CEO Tan Su Shan claimed the top position on the list, and Grace Wang, cofounder of Chinese electronics maker Luxshare, is at the second spot. When it comes to Malhotra, she previously held the seventh spot in 2025 and also holds a prominent position on Fortune's global list of powerful women.

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All about Roshni Nadar Malhotra

In July 2020, Malhotra took HCL's chairperson role from her father and company founder, Shiv Nadar, making history as the first woman to head a listed Indian IT major. Five years later, Shiv transferred 47% of his stake in HCL and Vama to Malhotra in March 2025.

According to Fortune, Malhotra is currently repositioning the company as an AI-native enterprise, and the advanced AI revenue was $620 million last year.

The outlet further mentioned that her group's joint venture with Foxconn broke ground on a $440 million chip-packaging plant in Uttar Pradesh, India, in February.

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"She's changing the company in other ways, too: Its board is now 50% women, one of the highest shares of any major global technology company," it noted.

Before joining HCL, she worked as a news producer and earned her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

She remains India's richest woman as per the 2026 Hurun India Rich List.

According to Forbes, her educational background includes studying communications at Northwestern University followed by an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Beyond her corporate role, she is heavily involved in philanthropy and conservation. She serves as a trustee for the Shiv Nadar Foundation and established The Habitats Trust, an organisation focused on protecting natural habitats and wildlife.