Adobe Engineering Director Returns To India After 10 Years In US: "To Be Closer To Family"

A growing number of Indian professionals settled in the US are choosing to return home, trading high-paying jobs abroad for family, entrepreneurship, and a different pace of life. Immigration experts say this trend of reverse migration has gathered momentum in recent years, driven by India's expanding startup ecosystem, the rise of remote work, stricter US visa policies, and a growing desire among many professionals to be closer to their families.

Joining this list is Gowri Shankar Ravindran, Director of Engineering at Adobe, who recently announced that he and his family have relocated to Bengaluru after spending a decade in California's Bay Area.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Ravindran said the move was primarily motivated by the opportunity to be closer to family. He reflected on the years spent in the Bay Area, describing them as a period of learning, growth, and lasting friendships with some of the brightest minds in technology.

"After a wonderful decade in the Bay Area - working alongside, learning from, and building lifelong friendships with some of the sharpest minds in tech—our family has made the move to Bangalore, India to be closer to family," he wrote.

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Now two weeks into life in Bengaluru, he said his family is excited about the new chapter, even though they already miss the Bay Area and the community they built there.

Ravindran also thanked Adobe for making the cross-continental relocation smooth and said he would continue working on complex engineering challenges for Adobe CXO from India. He added that he looks forward to connecting and collaborating with fellow engineers and product professionals in Bengaluru.

His move comes shortly after senior Meta engineering leader Balaji Gururajan also relocated to Bengaluru after spending 18 years in the United States. Gururajan had similarly said that being closer to family was the primary reason behind his decision, highlighting a broader shift among Indian-origin tech professionals reconsidering where they want to build the next phase of their lives.