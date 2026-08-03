UNSW Sydney Opens Bengaluru Campus, Becomes Sixth Foreign University In India

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney has officially opened its Bengaluru campus, becoming the sixth foreign university to establish a campus in Karnataka. The development is expected to give Indian students greater access to globally recognised education without the need to relocate abroad.

The campus was inaugurated by Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil at Manyata Tech Park on Friday. On the same day, Australia also opened its new Consulate-General in Bengaluru, a move aimed at strengthening education, investment and innovation ties between Karnataka and Australia.

International curriculum in Bengaluru

Speaking at the inauguration, Patil said the new campus will allow students to pursue an international degree while studying in India. He added that the Bengaluru campus will follow the same curriculum and academic standards as UNSW's main campus in Australia, reported PTI.

In the first phase, the university will offer undergraduate programmes in Business, Computer Science, and Data Science and Decisions, along with a one-year postgraduate programme in Cyber Security. Each programme will initially admit 30 students.

Karnataka emerges as a hub for global universities

With the opening of the UNSW campus, Karnataka now hosts six international university campuses. According to Patil, institutions such as the University of Liverpool, Lancaster University, La Trobe University, Flinders University and Imperial College London* have already established campuses in the state.

He said Karnataka's strong research ecosystem, thriving industries and growing innovation sector continue to attract leading universities from around the world. More foreign universities are expected to set up campuses in the state in the coming years, reported PTI.

Australia expands presence in Bengaluru

Earlier in the day, Patil inaugurated the new Australian Consulate-General on Cunningham Road. He noted that more than 40 Australian companies already operate in Bengaluru and expressed confidence that the new consulate will further strengthen academic collaborations, investment opportunities and innovation partnerships between Karnataka and Australia.

The opening of the UNSW campus marks another step in expanding international higher education opportunities for Indian students while supporting the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.