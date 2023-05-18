Actor Jane Fonda Names French Director Who Wanted To Sleep With Her

Actor Jane Fonda's comments come as Cannes Film Festival begins in France.

Actor Jane Fonda has claimed that French director Rene Clement asked to sleep with her while they were filming 1964 thriller 'Joy House'. The 85-year-old made the revelation during a recent appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen'. She had starred in the film opposite Alain Delon and Lola Albright. According to Variety, Mr Clement was 51 years old at the time of production, while Ms Fonda was 27. The director was one of the most prolific filmmakers in the 1950s and 1960s and won five prizes at the Cannes Film Festival.

During the show, Andy Cohen asked Ms Fonda to name "one man in Hollywood that tried to pick you up once that you turned down." The Oscar-winning actor replied: "The French director Rene Clement."

She continued: "Well, he wanted to go to bed with me because he said the character had to have an orgasm in the movie and he needed to see what my orgasms were like. He said it in French and I pretended I didn't understand."

"I have stories for you, kid, but we don't have time," the actor said.

In 'Joy House', Ms Fonda played the role of Melinda, the niece of a wealthy widow (Lola Albright), who fell for a petty criminal (Alain Delon).

Ms Fonda starred in a recently-released film 'Book Club: The Next Chapter', a sequel to the 2018 movie. It also has Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Diane Keaton, and the four friends take their book club to Italy to make up for a girl's trip they never had.