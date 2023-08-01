'A Paradigm Shift': Zomato CEO Announces Appointment Of 'New Kind Of CFO'

Zomato CEO announced the appointment of Anmol Gupta as companys Chief Fitness Officer.

In recent times, a number of companies have been taking major steps to ensure the mental and physical well-being of their employees. Now, joining the list of such firms is food delivery giant Zomato.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced that his company has appointed "a new kind of CFO" - a Chief Fitness Officer. "It is no secret that physical health - which also determines mental health is a vital force behind a high-performance individual," Mr Goyal wrote in a blog introducing the new position.

"At @zomato, we've always been promoting the importance of physical and mental wellbeing for our employees. Announcing a paradigm shift in the constitution of our senior team. A new kind of CFO - Chief Fitness Officer," he tweeted while announcing the appointment of Anmol Gupta as the company's first-ever CFO.

At @zomato, we've always been promoting the importance of physical and mental wellbeing for our employees.



Announcing a paradigm shift in the constitution of our senior team. A new kind of CFO – Chief Fitness Officer 😎



Meet Anmol Gupta. Read more here – https://t.co/AnpO8uPSai — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2023

In the blog, Mr Goyal also gave an example of some ways in which Zomato has been promoting physical and mental health for its employees. These measures include a gym at the company's Gurugram headquarters, mental health support with an in-house team and a generous leave policy.

"The creation of the office of Chief Fitness Officer indicates "a paradigm shift in the constitution of our senior team," said Mr Goyal. The CFO's role will include working closely with Zomato employees - or Zomans - "in their individual journey of wellness and healthy living," the blog added.

Alsi Read | Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Loses 15 Kg, Shares His Fitness Journey In New Post

According to the press note, the new CFO, Mr Gupta, will work with an in-house wellness team of trainers, nutritionists and wellbeing counsellors. Zomato's team of nutritionists will be responsible for charting out personalised meal plans for all employees to track their macro and micronutrient intake. Moreover, trainers will also help employees with weight and strength training, yoga, boxing and more. They will cater to both beginners and pros, the blog read.

"Anmol Gupta has joined us as our Chief Fitness Officer, and I am looking forward to working with him to transform the way people think about work. Going forward, we are going to invest heartily behind the wellbeing of our employees, our delivery partners and our restaurant partners," said Mr Goyal while signing off.

