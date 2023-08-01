Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Loses 15 Kg, Shares His Fitness Journey In New Post

The social media users were impressed with his transformation

Zomato's founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal recently shared a glance into his own personal fitness journey. Mr Goyal, in an Instagram post shared before and after pictures from 2019 and 2023. He also shared two Post-it notes, one from 2019 and the other from 2023.

The two Post-it notes mentioned his body weight, cholesterol level and body fat percentage from 2019 and 2023. The post-it notes showed that Mr Goyal has gone down from 87 kg in 2019 to 72 kg in 2023. Mr Goyal was also able to reduce his cholesterol levels and body fat percentage levels in a matter of four years.

"A glance into my personal fitness journey, in 2019, a few months before the pandemic, I started treating my health as an equal priority to my work. Nothing extreme but just maintained consistency. Highlight of 2019 vs 2023 results," Mr Goyal captioned the post.

Mr Goyal in a blog talked about how he was able to shed 15 kg in 4 years. "I started tracking my carb intake, ate a healthy diet (all ordered via Zomato; because Indian home-cooked food is so dominated by carbs), and worked out regularly."

"I didn't do anything extreme, always had a day or two of cheat days on weekends (with chole bhature, butter chicken, and gulab jamun and whatnot). But overall, I was consistent with more healthy behaviour each week compared to my previous habits. Consistency without extremities has had a positive effect on both my physical and psychological health," he added.

The social media users were impressed with his transformation. Commenting on his post, a user wrote, "Body fat % of 11.5 is absolutely amazing! How many packs are showing up at this level, 6 or 8?"

"All vitals on point, need to get there," another user wrote on Instagram.

"Loved the fact you are sharing your health journey!! Also do share other health and productivity hacks," the third user wrote.

"Glow up," the fourth user commented.

"You have been an inspiration to me in terms of fitness as well as running a successful startup @deepigoyal! Always get the smiling senior vibe who says "You can do it buddy" in the background," the fifth user wrote.