YouTuber MrBeast Buys Out US Neighbourhood For His Employees: Report

His videos have raked in more than 40 billion views, and his net worth is$54 million.

Popular content creator MrBeast, who has more than 150 million subscribers on YouTube, has purchased several houses in a US neighbourhood for himself, his family and his employees, New York Post reported. The neighbourhood is located in the southeastern suburbs of Greenville, North Carolina.

25-year-old MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his philanthropic endeavours and sensational YouTube videos. His videos have raked in more than 40 billion views, and his net worth is $54 million.

As per the report, the neighbourhood has five modest homes, close to the area where he grew up, with the first property he bought costing $318,000.

He bought his first house on the street in 2018 for $320,000. The two-storey house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and covers an area of 3,000 square feet. After the first purchase, he then slowly began to buy up the rest of the homes surrounding his for family and employees, each time paying above market value for each property.

In 2020, he bought his second house for $263,000, and three other houses in 2021 and 2022 for a combined total of $1.45 million. There is just one house on the street that MrBeast doesn't own.

“My understanding is the folks who are holding out is similar to any reason why would anyone would have held out — its the best school districts in the area, and they have kids in school,” Aaron Bowden, who sold his home to Donaldson last year, told The Post.

''I wouldn't know anything for a fact because I don't walk in their shoes, but they may change their minds when their kids are out of high school and off to college,'' he added.

Mr Beast's main YouTube channel ranks the fourth most-subscribed on the platform. He is also credited with pioneering a genre of YouTube videos that centres on expensive stunts.

Other than those, one of his popular formats is the 'Last To Leave' videos in which the last person to finish a task wins a cash prize. The reason he has amassed so many followers is owing to the fact that he shares his massive wealth to help others

Recently, he spent $3 million for 1,000 people in the deaf community to get hearing aids.

He's also in the restaurant business, having opened a virtual (delivery-only) concept, MrBeast Burger, in late 2020.