14-Year-Old Builds 'Tinder For Footpaths' App To Let Bengaluru Citizens Rate, Report Broken Roads

A 14-year-old from Bengaluru has developed a civic-tech app called 'RASTHE' that allows residents to report broken or unusable footpaths by swiping, rating, and uploading images directly to civic authorities. Created by Surya Uthkarsha in just 30 minutes using the 10x Apps platform, the app has been described online as a "Tinder for footpaths" because of its swipe-based interface. It aims to crowdsource information about pedestrian infrastructure problems across the city and help highlight areas needing urgent attention.

In a video shared on X, Surya explained that users can upload photos of damaged pavements, missing walkways, or poorly maintained footpaths. The reports are then mapped ward-wise, making it easier for the municipal corporation to identify problem areas.

The app also allows people to nominate both good and bad footpaths, while other users can vote on them. According to Surya, this creates a public ranking system that could help identify the city's best and worst pedestrian routes.

Describing the idea behind the platform, he said the goal was to "turn every citizen into a sensor for the city." He added that better pedestrian infrastructure could reduce the need for people to walk on roads and potentially ease traffic congestion.

Surya later revealed that the app is ready for App Store submission.

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The project quickly gained traction online, with many users praising the idea and linking it to Bengaluru's long-standing pedestrian infrastructure challenges.

One user wrote, "People don't realise how meaningfully this would affect traffic people love walking; it's just that Bengaluru isn't built for pedestrians. Apart from 100 ft rd and a few parks (which close/open at odd hours), there are very few places where being a pedestrian is safe..."

Another commented, "Amazing work, by the way. Bengaluru really needed this!"

A third user stated, "Amazing. It'll help a lot of people," while a fourth added, "omg excitingggg, just what we needed!!"