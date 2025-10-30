Zubeen Garg's <i>Roi Roi Binale</i> Director On His Final Film: "He Was Planning This For 19 Years"

Assam's heartbeat and cultural icon Zubeen Garg's last project, the film Roi Roi Binale, will release in theatres across 46 cities in India on October 31.

The film was completed after Zubeen Garg's tragic death in last month in Singapore. In a career spanning 33 years, 52-year-old Zubeen Garg sang in more than 40 languages and dialects. For fans, this movie is very special as this was the last project that he worked in and the film has generated immense interest. Several shows of the movie are already sold out and the film is a celebration of Zubeen Garg's life and legacy.

In an exclusive interview, director Rajesh Bhuyan, scriptwriter Rahul Gautam Sharma, Poran Borkatoky who gave the background score for the film, actor Achurjya Borpatra and editor Pratim Khaund spoke to NDTV exclusively on what they consider the biggest responsibility of their lives ahead of the release of the film.

Zubeen Garg plays the role of a visually challenged musician in the film. Director Rajesh Bhuyan told NDTV, "This was Zubeen's last project and we are going to release the film."

Overpowered by emotion, Bhuyan told NDTV, "Zubeen left us at the last moment. It is a very difficult (time). This was his dream and we may not be able to do 100% but we will do whatever we can."

The music and background score of the film is deeply connected to Zubeen Garg and his legacy is also tied to this film. Poran Borkatoky, who gave the background score for the film, told NDTV, "Zubeen himself was supposed to do the background score for this film and it's very sad, I can't express my emotions about how it felt, when it came to me. Rajeshda told me I have to complete it. Our entire generation has learnt music by listening to Zubeen Garg and we are trying to put everything together, what we have learnt from him. We cannot accept Zubeen Garg is not with us."

"The story is Zubeen's story and he was planning this for 19 years. It's a very nice story. This is the first musical film in Assam. Zubeen is acting in the film with his own story and he has acted in many films and in every movie, he tries to play different roles. In this film, Zubeen's character is blind," Bhuyan added.

"Zubeen wanted to make a film on love with music and songs. This is a completely romantic movie. There is no action in the film. He believed we can make a film like this. The people of Assam, everyone will like this movie. It's a soft and romantic drama," Bhuyan added.

Scriptwriter Rahul Gautam Sharma said, "The thought that makes us sad is that Zubeen is not with us to give us feedback. I have been writing this film for almost three years, since 2022, and this film is a kind of embodiment of what he stood for, his vision regarding art, his stance regarding terrorism and separatism, his stand on politics and what the politics of an artist should be. So, we tried to put everything in the film."

Actor Achurjya Borpatra told NDTV, "I am lucky to be included in Zubeen Da's last film. We are also his fans. He is a living legend for us and I have acted with him and this will remain with us forever."

The film's editor Pratim Khaund told NDTV, "Its difficult to accept he is not with us. Zubeen Da's involvement in the film was immense. We hope the people will like the film as a lot of his memories are connected to the film."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state government will donate its entire share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected from the film to Zubeen Garg's Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, founded by the cultural icon himself to support weak artists, underprivileged students, and the needy.

Cinema halls in Assam will stop screening all movies from October 31 and only Roi Roi Binale, personal dream project of Zubeen Garg, will play on big screens.

