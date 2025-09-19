Zubeen Garg, Who Died In A Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore, Was Always A Water Baby

Zubeen Garg left his fans across the nation and abroad in sheer shock as he died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19. The singer was in Singapore to perform at the 4th North East India Festival on September 20 and 21. From his Instagram posts, it seems Zubeen Garg had always been a water baby.

In one of his posts, Zubeen and his wife Garima Saikia Garg are seen relishing the beauty of the sea. He captioned the post, "You and I. In this beautiful world... Thank you @riddip for these amazing clicks."

In another post, the Ya Ali singer is seen enjoying the waves.

Music and the sea seemed to be his favourites as they made their way into his Instagram posts.

Zubeen Garg was about to perform on September 20 and 21 in Singapore.

Talking about his sudden death, Anuj Kumar Boruah, a representative of the festival, told NDTV, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST."

A day ago, Zubeen Garg shared the details of the festival on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Friends in Singapore, I would like to invite you to the 4th North East India Festival in Suntec, Singapore during 20th and 21st September. Come and explore the exotic part of India. We are showcasing quality agricultural and craft products, tea experiences, dance forms, fashion shows, and an evening musical show presenting rock bands and rappers from India's North East. I will be there throughout the festival as Cultural Brand Ambassador and will perform on the evening of the 20th with my popular Hindi, Bengali, and Assamese songs. I would like to invite you all. It will be Saturday and Sunday, and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers!"

Zubeen Garg has sung in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi-language films. He is mostly famous for "Ya Ali" from Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut's Gangster (2006). He has also sung a number of hit Bengali songs like "Chokher Jole," "Piya Re Piya Re," and "Subha Mangalam."