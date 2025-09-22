From Fan Letter To Her Father's Opposition, How Zubeen Garg And Garima Saikia's Love Story Became Cult Just Like His Songs

Popular singer Zubeen Garg, who had sung in 40 languages including Bengali, Hindi, and Assamese, died in an accident in Singapore on September 19. On Sunday morning, his mortal remains were flown to Guwahati. After Zubeen Garg's tragic death, fans are recalling his tumultuous love story with Garima Saikia Garg, which had every ingredient to be filmy.

The Love Story Started With A Letter

As per local reports, Zubeen himself admitted that he had multiple girlfriends during his school and college days. Characters like Junmoni and Runjun from his early romances even shaped his creative work, such as Junmoni Rumjun.

Garima Saikia, who is an established fashion designer and later Zubeen's wife, reportedly took the initiative when she sent a fan letter to Zubeen after being mesmerised by his albums Anamika and Maya. Garima was studying in Mumbai at the time and felt homesick. Zubeen's songs reignited her hope in life when she was going through a crisis.

Destiny had its own plans. Zubeen didn't reply to every female fan's mail, but he did respond to Garima's letter and love blossomed.

From exchanging letters to a whirlwind of romance, Zubeen and Garima's love story was one of a kind. But there were thorns too. Garima's family, particularly her father, disapproved of the relationship. Garima also couldn't deal with Zubeen's “restless behaviour” at times and decided to walk away from the relationship.

As per reports, after separation, Zubeen was in depression and his work was also impacted. After a roller-coaster ride, finally the couple got married on February 4, 2002.

For more than two decades, Garima stood by Zubeen during the highs and lows of his career and creative restlessness like a rock-solid partner.

Garima's Video Message

In a viral video, Garima was seen crying inconsolably while she received Zubeen's mortal remains at the Guwahati airport.

In a video shared on Zubeen's official Instagram handle, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, addressed fans with folded hands, urging for peace during her husband's final journey. She also requested fans to include Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sarma in his last rites, against whom FIRs were filed.

How Zubeen Died

Initial reports suggested that Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident. Later, the Assam Chief Minister clarified that Zubeen was swimming without a life jacket and fell unconscious. The Singapore High Commission cited drowning as the cause of death in the singer's death certificate. But the Assam government is trying to procure the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.