Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldana On Winning Best Supporting Actress - "I Am A Proud Child Of Immigrant Parents"

Zoe Saldana has become the first Dominican-American woman to win an Oscar. She won the award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the Spanish musical, Emilia Perez.

Zoe Saldana has dedicated the honour to her cast members and her family in an emotional speech. The first thing an emotional Zoe said after receiving the trophy was “Mommy, Mommy.” She added, “Everything brave, outrageous and good that I have done in my life is because of you.”

Thanking Emilia Perez cast, Zoe Saldana said, "Thank you to the Academy, for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita, and talking about powerful women. Jacques, you are a beloved character in my life. Thank you for taking the interest, thank you for being so curious about these women to tell this story. To my cast and my crew of ‘Emilia Perez,' I'm sharing this award with you."

The actress added, “My grandmother came to this country in 1961 — I am a proud child of immigrant parents,” she said. “With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope."

"The fact that I'm getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted, this is for my grandmother," Zoe concluded.

Zoe Saldana, a front-runner in the category, won against a roster of other accomplished actors including Monica Barbaro in A Complete Unknown, Ariana Grande in Wicked, Isabella Rossellini in Conclave and Felicity Jones in The Brutalist.