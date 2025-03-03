Oscars 2025: "<i>Namaskar</i>" - Video Of Host Conan O'Brien Greeting Indian Fans In Hindi Is Crazy Viral

The 97th Academy Awards saw an unexpected moment when Conan O'Brien, the first-time host, surprised viewers by addressing Indian audiences in Hindi.

While delivering his usual witty and self-deprecating monologue, he took a brief pause to greet the people of India, saying, "Namaskar. Nashte ke saath Oscar kar rahe hai aap log," which translates to, "Greetings to the people of India, it's morning there, so I hope you're having breakfast with the Oscars."

Conan O'Brien deserves an Oscar for best attempt at a foreign language! 😂

Good job, though the Hindi was definitely Hinding! 👏 #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/AG0h2BOmFT — Teri Maa Ki Jack 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@TERIMAAKIJACK) March 3, 2025

The spontaneous switch caught many off guard, sparking a wide range of reactions from the Internet users.