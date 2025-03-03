Advertisement

Oscars 2025: "Namaskar" - Video Of Host Conan O'Brien Greeting Indian Fans In Hindi Is Crazy Viral

Conan O'Brien is hosting the Oscars for the first time

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Oscars 2025: "<i>Namaskar</i>" - Video Of Host Conan O'Brien Greeting Indian Fans In Hindi Is Crazy Viral
The image was shared on X.
New Delhi:

The 97th Academy Awards saw an unexpected moment when Conan O'Brien, the first-time host, surprised viewers by addressing Indian audiences in Hindi. 

While delivering his usual witty and self-deprecating monologue, he took a brief pause to greet the people of India, saying, "Namaskar. Nashte ke saath Oscar kar rahe hai aap log," which translates to, "Greetings to the people of India, it's morning there, so I hope you're having breakfast with the Oscars." 

The spontaneous switch caught many off guard, sparking a wide range of reactions from the Internet users.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Oscars 2025, Conan O Brien, Conan O Brien Speaking In Hindi
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now