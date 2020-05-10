Zoa Morani, Who Had COVID-19, On Donating Plasma: 'Felt Super Cool'

Zoa Morani shared this image. (courtesy zoamorani)

Actress Zoa Morani, film producer Karim Morani's daughter, who tested COVID-19 positive last month and has recovered now, in her latest Instagram entry, discussed how she felt after donating blood for plasma therapy trials and described her experience as "super cool." She shared pictures of herself from a hospital and accompanied it along with an extensive post. She wrote: "Donated my blood today for the plasma therapy trials at Nair Hospital .. It was fascinating. Always a silver lining, I suppose ... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just in case of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe." Ms Morani added, All COVID-19 recovered people can be a part of this trial, to help other patients recover." She signed off her post, saying, "Hope this works. #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona. They even gave me a certificate and Rs 500. Won't lie, I felt super cool today."

Zoa's sister Shaza, who returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, tested positive for COVID-19 despite not showing any symptoms of the virus. Zoa, who returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, showed symptoms of the virus but she tested negative initially. However, when she got herself checked again along with her sister Shaza, she tested coronavirus positive.

Zoa Morani stepped into Bollywood as an assistant director with Farah Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om. She made her acting debut with the 2011 film Always Kabhi Kabhi, produced by Shah Rukh Khan. She has also appeared in Bhaag Johnny. Her father Karim Morani has produced Bollywood films such as Ra.One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale.