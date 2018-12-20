Zero: These Sharp Tweets From Bauua Singh Will Cut Through Your Christmas Cake

A poster of Zero (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights SRK plays the role of a vertically challenged character in Zero SRK's character Bauua Singh has a verified account on Twitter Bauua Singh hails from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

Bauua Singh, naam toh suna hi hoga! Shah Rukh Khan's character in Zero is as interesting as his bold and unique sense of humour. Bauua Singh is a dwarf, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut but don't go by his height because his tweets often drop like pint-sized bombs on other stars, including Shah Rukh Khan. Bauua Singh has a verified account on Twitter and if you need some cheering up, you should just head to his profile. In Zero, Bauua romances Anushka Sharma, who plays a specially-abled scientist named Aafia and also Katrina Kaif, who features as an alcoholic actress named Babita Kumari. Zero also stars Zeeshan Ayyub, who plays Bauua's closest friend and partner in crime.

Here's a look at some of the hilarious tweets from Bauua's Twitter:

On the day of ISRO's successful launch of the communication satellite "India's Angry Bird", Bauua Singh wrote: "Badhaai ho, ISRO! Parson hamara bhi rocket aa raha hai! Side se nikle toh 'bye, bye rocket' keh kar haath zaroor hilaana! Hum bhi hila denge wapas!" Lol. For the uninitiated, the trailer of Zero ends with the visuals of a rocket being launched for destination moon.

Badhaai ho @isro! Parson hamara bhi rocket aa raha hai! Side se nikle toh "bye, bye rocket" keh kar haath zaroor hilaana! Hum bhi hila denge wapas!#ISRO#GSAT7A#GSLVF11 — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 19, 2018

Bauua, who is often at the receiving end of jokes concerning his height, doesn't shy away from cracking one or two himself.

Ye akela hai poori kahaani mein jo meri height ka hai! https://t.co/glwxkpPT9o — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 19, 2018

In October, Bauua simply passed on a compliment from his mother to Shah Rukh Khan. "Meri mummy ne aaj aapko bahut bada compliment diya! Boli aap mere jaise dikhten hain!"

Arre bhai Sharukh @iamsrk! Meri mummy ne aaj aapko bahut bada compliment diya! Boli aap mere jaise dikhten hain!!!! humne kaha haan dimple toh same hai par dressing sense apna thoda theek karo guru!!! — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) October 27, 2018

When Bauua congratulated Rajkummar Rao for his win at the Star Screen Awards for Stree: "Hamein yahaan aadhi stree bhi nahi mil rahi aur tumhe jo mil rahi thi tum usey bhi keh diye 'stree kal aana'! Aisi bahaduri ke liye award toh banta hi hai guru!"

.@RajkummarRao bhaiya hamein yahaan aadhi stree bhi nahi mil rahi aur tumhe jo mil rahi thi tum usey bhi keh diye 'stree kal aana'! Aisi bahaduri ke liye award toh banta hi hai guru! https://t.co/gPFRn2sQUU — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 17, 2018

Because flirting with Aafia on screen was not enough. Bauua had to flirt with Anushka in real life too: "Anushka, janamdin waale din hi jaan lengi aap!"

.@AnushkaSharma Janamdin waale din hi jaan lengi aap https://t.co/lYC6Dom1is — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 16, 2018

For Bauua, film updates are more important that birthday wishes, okay? This is what he tweeted to director Aanand L Rai.

.@aanandlrai Shukriya mere dost! Ab ye batao film ka Print aaya kya? https://t.co/lFj5dQ3M2X — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 16, 2018

When Bauua delivered a major burn to Shah Rukh: "Laal dress mein sab aap ki bhabhi hain."

Laal dress mein sab aap ki bhabhi hain @iamsrk! https://t.co/wITMw2Ttss — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 15, 2018

With Zero releasing in theatres on Friday, get ready to meet Bauua Singh tomorrow! Zero is Shah Rukh's Christmas gift to fans.