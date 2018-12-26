Zero Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Has A Merry Christmas, Makes Over 80 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Zero (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero 'witnessed growth' at the box office on Tuesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. On Christmas holiday, Zero earned Rs 12.75 crore. The current total of the film now stands at Rs 81.32 crore. In his tweet, Mr Adarsh also stated that the next two days - Thursday and Friday - will be 'crucial' for Zero. SRK's film earned the maximum on Sunday and Monday's collections were the lowest. "Zero witnessed growth on Day 5 (Christmas). Day 6 (Wednesday) and Day 7 (Thursday) business crucial. Friday Rs 20.14 crore, Saturday 18.22 crore, Sunday 20.71 crore, Monday 9.50 crore, Tuesday 12.75 crore. Total: Rs 81.32 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Take a look at Zero's box office report here.

#Zero witnessed growth on Day 5 [#Christmas]... Day 6 [Wed] and Day 7 [Thu] biz crucial... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr, Mon 9.50 cr, Tue 12.75 cr. Total: 81.32 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2018

Zero is Shah Rukh Khan's film with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan features as a dwarf named Bauua Singh, who falls in love with a specially-abled scientist named Aafia, played by Anushka Sharma. Katrina Kaif is a superstar named Babita Kumari, who is the third angle in Bauua and Aafia's love story.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 2 stars to 'outlandish' Zero. "Shah Rukh cannot be faulted. He gives his hundred per cent to liven up Zero, but for a film running on empty that is only a zero-sum game. Anushka contorts her face and angles her lips to deliver her lines - full marks to her for effort. Katrina, who inevitably makes her entry with an item number, tries her best to convey the angst of a public figure whose life is a series of mishaps," he wrote.

Zero is directed by Aanand L Rai and reunites SRK, Katrina and Anushka for the second time after 2012's Jab Tak Hai Jaan.