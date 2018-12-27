Zero Box Office Collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Witnesses 'Big Drop' Post Christmas Holiday

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from Zero (Image courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Zero's box office collection currently stands at Rs 85.82 crore Zero raked in Rs 12.75 crore on Christmas holiday Ranveer Singh's Simmba hits the screens this Friday

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's Zero witnessed a "big drop" in its collection on Wednesday (Day 6), a Box Office India report stated. The Aanand L Rai-directed film garnered Rs 4.5 crore (nett) on Day 6, pushing its grand total to Rs 85.82 crore, the report added. "Zero took a big hit on day six post the Christmas holiday as it collected Rs 4.50 crore (nett) approximately. The drop is over 50% from Monday and it means the film will struggle from here on," the Box Office India report stated. Zero had raked in Rs 12.75 crore on Christmas holiday but its collections went down drastically thereafter. "The film will struggle in its second week as Day 6 is at low levels and it will be Friday which will tell where the film is going," the report added.

Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a vertically challenged man in Zero while Anushka Sharma plays a specially-abled scientist named Aafia. Katrina Kaif plays the role of a superstar named Babita Kumari.

Zero mostly opened to lukewarm reviews with praises for Shah Rukh Khan's performance. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave Zero 2 stars out of 5. "Shah Rukh Khan cannot be faulted. He gives his hundred per cent to liven up Zero, but for a film running on empty that is only a zero-sum game. Anushka Sharma contorts her face and angles her lips to deliver her lines - Full marks to her for effort. Katrina, who inevitably makes her entry with an item number, tries her best to convey the angst of a public figure whose life is a series of mishaps," he wrote.

Rohit Shetty's Simmba is all set to hit the screens this Friday and it will be interesting to witness if Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's film effects Zero's box office collection.