Zendaya, Tom Holland Shares Loved-Up Moments At 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Photocall In Madrid After Marriage Speculation

Zendaya and Tom Holland have made their first red carpet appearance together since rumours about their marital status began making headlines.

The couple appeared loved-up at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in Madrid, Spain, on Monday. During the event, the pair were seen holding hands and sharing affectionate moments.

They lovingly gazed at one another on the red carpet and Holland was seen wrapping an arm around Zendaya's waist as they posed for photographers.

For the occasion, Zendaya dazzled in a strapless black Christian Cowan gown featuring a dramatic thigh-high slit and fringe detailing. She completed the look with black pumps and slicked-back short hair.

It is worth noting that the actress wore the gold band on her left hand instead of her sparkling diamond engagement ring.

Holland looked sharp in a black suit paired with a red collared shirt.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's Wedding Rumours

The actress, who got engaged to Tom Holland in January last year, made an alluring appearance at Paris Fashion Week in March. She turned heads at the Louis Vuitton Women's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show with her striking persona. But besides her look for the night, it was a gold band on her left ring finger instead of her 5-carat diamond ring that seemingly sparked rumours of her secret marriage to Tom Holland.

The following month, celebrity stylist Law Roach, surprised fans when he claimed the couple had secretly tied the knot.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the Actor Awards 2026, Law Roach said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

Surprised by the answer, the reporter again asked, “Is that true?” the stylist laughed and responded, “You missed it. It's very true!”

Not Trying To Hide From The World

In April, Zendaya cleared the air by saying that she won't be setting the record straight on whether she and the “Impossible” actor are actually married because she wants “to be able to have things for [herself] and for him as well.”

She added that she and her fellow Marvel star were not trying to “hide from the world” but rather “preserve things” and “maintain [their] joy.”