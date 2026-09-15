'Zendaya And Tom Holland Not Officially Married': Stylist Law Roach On <i>Spider-Man</i> Stars' Wedding Buzz

On the red carpet of the Emmys 2026, American fashion stylist Law Roach once again tickled the buzz about Tom Holland and Zendaya's wedding. Speaking to the media, Law Roach said that Zendaya and Tom Holland haven't had an official wedding ceremony. "They are not officially married," said the stylist.

Claiming the widely circulated wedding pictures as 'fake', Law Roach said that Zendaya has been his wife for a really long time.

Speculation about whether the Spider-Man co-stars had exchanged vows has been rife since January, when Law Roach, Zendaya's stylist, said on the Golden Globes red carpet that their wedding had "already happened" and that "it's very true".

Roach's revelation sent social media into a frenzy, leading the flooding of social media with viral AI-generated images of Zendaya in a wedding dress, along with other fake pictures depicting the alleged nuptials.

Zendaya did not confirm her marriage to Holland during the press tour for The Drama earlier this year, but she did address the AI-generated images.

"I was just out and about in real life and people were like, 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous'. And I was like, 'Babe, they're AI. They're not real'," Zendaya told Jimmy Kimmel in March.

She added that many people in her personal life were also fooled by the images and were upset that they had not received an invitation.

Holland said he saw the humour in the frenzy surrounding the AI-generated wedding photos. When asked whether he had to send messages to family members about the images, he told Esquire magazine: "No, because they were all there."

The interviewer noted: "I tell him that I did not realise the wedding had happened already. 'That's all you'll get on that,' he says. It's the firmest Holland has been so far in our conversation, and so we move on."

The actor said nothing further about his wedding to Zendaya, but he did praise his partner. The pair have made four Spider-Man films together, including this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and they also starred in The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan.