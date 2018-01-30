Zeenat Aman Accuses Businessman Of Stalking And Molesting Her Zeenat Aman filed a molestation and stalking complaint against a businessman on Monday

Zeenat Aman in Mumbai at the HT Style Awards New Delhi: Highlights An investigation has been launched against the accused The businessman is now absconding Both of them had known each other for a while



Read the tweet here.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of stalking and criminal intimidation against a businessman in Mumbai. Police begin investigation,the businessman is absconding — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2018



ANI also reports that things had turned sour between Zeenat Aman and the businessman over some issues, after which the actress stopped speaking to him. However, the businessman allegedly called and stalked her, which forced her to register the complaint.



Zeenat Aman is one of the most popular actresses of the 70s. She is the star of films such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Heera Panna, Qurbani, Don, Insaaf ka Tarazu, Lawaaris and several others.



Ms Aman, a former Miss India and model, was credited with modernizing film fashion with her Seventies style - bell-bottoms, chokers and boho-chic tunics. Zeenat Aman made an appearance along with Hema Malini at Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan. She last starred in the bilingual film Strings of Passion. She was spotted at the HT Style Awards in Mumbai two weekends ago.



(With ANI inputs)



