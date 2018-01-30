Zeenat Aman Accuses Businessman Of Stalking And Molesting Her

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has filed a molestation and stalking complaint against a businessman, news agency ANI reports. Ms Aman, 66, registered a complaint against him at Mumbai's Juhu police station. An investigation has been launched against the businessman, who is currently absconding, according to ANI. "Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of stalking and criminal intimidation against a businessman in Mumbai. Police begin investigation, the businessman is absconding," ANI's tweet read. The police complaint has been registered under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, Ms Aman and the accused businessman had known each other for a while, ANI reports.
Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of stalking and criminal intimidation against a businessman in Mumbai. Police begin investigation,the businessman is absconding— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2018
ANI also reports that things had turned sour between Zeenat Aman and the businessman over some issues, after which the actress stopped speaking to him. However, the businessman allegedly called and stalked her, which forced her to register the complaint.
Zeenat Aman is one of the most popular actresses of the 70s. She is the star of films such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Heera Panna, Qurbani, Don, Insaaf ka Tarazu, Lawaaris and several others.
