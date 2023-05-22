Inside Sara Ali Khan And Vicky Kaushal's 'Gossip Session' With A Joint Family Of 170

Vikcy Kaushal shared this image. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are busy with the promotional duties of their upcoming film - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The stars are all set to launch the next track titled Tere Vaaste from their movie today in Jaipur, Rajasthan. But before the big event, Sara and Vicky indulged in some “gossip session” with a joint family of 170 members. The actor, on Monday morning, shared a set of pictures and a video of himself and Sara Ali Khan bonding with the family members in the Mundiya Ramsar village. The duo can be seen having a great time with the members of the family – eating local dishes and posing with them for memorable pictures. While Sara went for a traditional look, Vicky Kaushal wore a pagdi (turban) with black kurta-pyjama. Sharing the pics and video, Vicky wrote, “Gossip session - Sahparivaar! A joint family with 170 members…Jitna bada parivaar utna hi bada dil. Dil se Ram Ram hai aap sabko (their heart is as big as the family. Wish you Ram Ram from the bottom of my heart). Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in cinemas on June 2.” In Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky and Sara will be seen as a married couple living in a joint family.

Take a look:

Over the weekend, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan gave their fans a glimpse of the latest track – Tere Vaaste - from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The stars and other members of the film will release the song in the Raj Mandir Cinema of Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, at 12:15 PM today.

Sharing a video of themselves vibing to the song in a car, wearing the same traditional outfits, the duo wrote: “Can't wait to launch our new song Tere Vaaste. Isilye hum aa gaye hain Jaipur ke raaste (that's why we have come here in Jaipur). See you tomorrow at Raj Mandir Cinema and also Live on Instagram at 12:15 PM. Song dropping tomorrow! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in cinemas on June 2!”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set in Indore and stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal as a married couple. The film also features Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi. Co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been directed by Laxman Utekar.