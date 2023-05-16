Give Sara Ali Khan And Vicky Kaushal A Dhol And This Is What Happens

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal arrive in style for a trailer launch event.

From playing the dhol to arriving in an auto, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the stars of the upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, went all out at the trailer launch event. The duo, who have been cast opposite each other for the first time, had a gala time on Monday as they arrived in style, in an auto for the launch of their light-hearted film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. However, that's not all, Sara Ali Khan and her co-star Vicky Kaushal were also clicked playing the dhol, rather energetically. Sara Ali Khan opted for a lovely yellow saree for the event while Vicky Kaushal looked sleek in his denim jacket.

Here are some images from the grand trailer launch:

While at the trailer launch, the media also had some fun at the expense of Vicky Kaushal. The Uri actor was asked, if he would remarry if he were to find someone “better” than his wife Katrina Kaif. Taken aback at first, Vicky Kaushal finally answered the "tedhe medhe sawaal(topsy-turvy questions) by saying "Janmo Janmo Tak (for whole life long)."

Meanwhile, the makers of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, dropped the trailer on Monday. Set in Indore, the movie opens with Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Soumya (Sara Ali Khan) enjoying a blissful marriage until it takes a turn for the worse. On the brink of divorce, the trailer then follows the lives of the husband-wife duo, who scout for ways to amicably end the marriage. The trailer spanning over 2 minutes is no less than a melting pot of emotions. From romance to drama to comedy, Sara and Vicky's latest film promises all and more.

Dropping the trailer, the makers wrote, "Iss baar, saari hadein hongi paar, jab divorce hoga sahparivaar. Dekhiye #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer, Out Now! In cinemas on 2nd June 2023(This time, all boundaries will the crossed when the divorce will turn into a family affair. Watch #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer, Out Now! In cinemas on 2nd June 2023)."

Watch the trailer here:

The film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others. The movie is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios and is set to release in theatres on June 2.