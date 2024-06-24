Zaheer Iqbal Dedicates Dabangg Song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain To Wife Sonakshi Sinha

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dance their heart out

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now man and wife. On Sunday (June 23), the two got married in a private ceremony. After their low-key wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception in Mumbai. The reception was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Kajol, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rekha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Tabu, Richa Chadha, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Pictures and videos from the grand ceremony have flooded our Instagram feeds. But have you seen the video of the couple's cake-cutting ceremony? In the clip, the bride and groom can be seen grooving to the hit number Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from Sonakshi's debut film Dabangg. Before you say “awww,” let us tell you about the giant four-tier cake. The white cake was adorned with floral details. Oh, and if you look closely, you can also see the couple's initials “ZS” on it. While Zaheer looked dapper in a white ethnic outfit, his ladylove stole the show in a red Anarkali suit. The clip was shared by hair artist Seema on Instagram Stories.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared the first pictures from their wedding on Sunday. The couple is seen twinning in white ensembles. Announcing the big news, the couple said, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (red heart emoji) Sonakshi (infinity emoji) Zaheer 23.06.2024.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have shared screen space in the film Double XL, and a music video titled Blockbuster.