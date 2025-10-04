Yuzvendra Chahal's Nod To Samay Raina's Digs At Dhanashree's Cheating Claims, 4 Crore Alimony Buzz: "Be Ready For One More Case"

Comedian Samay Raina recently shared a video alongside RJ Mahvash, who is rumoured to be dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

The video has drawn attention as many viewers believe it takes indirect digs at Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Although Dhanashree was not named, fans pointed out several references that seemed to target her past with the cricketer.

In one segment, Samay spoke about his "rise and fall" within two months - a line seen as a nod to Dhanashree's claim on the reality show Rise And Fall that Chahal cheated on her just two months into their marriage.

The comedian also slipped in other references, including the alleged Rs 4.75 crore alimony, Dhanashree's podcast, and sported a T-shirt with the words, "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" - the same one Chahal wore after his divorce.

The video begins with RJ Mahvash saying her favourite letter is "M." Samay responds, "Mera hai U, Z (Yuzi)," subtly alluding to Chahal.

When Mahvash asks about his life, he replies, "Beech mein bas Rise And Fall ho gaya tha mera, but ab sab sahi hai. Bas pehle 2 mahine mein it was an issue."

The banter continues with Samay asking, "What's half of 8 crore?" to which Mahvash answers, "4 crore." She then says that Samay has no filter.

At one point, Samay adds, "Podcast karte hain." The clip ends with him showing his T-shirt that reads, "Be your own sugar daddy."

Samay shared the video on social media, writing, "Podcast karne mai fatt gayi @rj.mahvash ?!"

Yuzvendra Chahal Joins The Banter

Samay Raina also posted a screenshot from a video call with Yuzvendra Chahal, where the cricketer is seen laughing. Sharing the picture, Samay wrote, "Love you, my sugar daddy."

Chahal, joining in on the joke, reacted, "Be ready for one more case," with laughing emojis.

He also wrote on Samay's post, "Be ready for one more case @maisamayhoon #4cr," adding another laughing emoji.

Background

Dhanashree Verma, who is currently seen on the reality show Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, spoke about her marriage with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

In a conversation with actress Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree was asked when she realised her marriage with Chahal would not work. Kubbra asked, "When did you realise in your relationship that, 'Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?'"

Dhanashree replied, "First year. Caught him in the second month," leaving Kubbra surprised.

This is not the first time Dhanashree has addressed her split. Earlier on the show, she dismissed rumours of alimony.

Speaking to Aditya Narayan, she said, "Officially, it has been almost a year. It happened quickly because it was mutual, that's why when people say alimony, it's wrong. Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on saying anything? My parents have taught me to only justify to people whom I care about. Why waste time explaining those who don't even know you?"

Reflecting on their relationship timeline, she added, "We were married for four years, we dated 6-7 months before that."

On dealing with public scrutiny, Dhanashree admitted, "Eventually, you get hurt when you see that happening. It was not needed. None of it is true. I felt worse wondering why did he do it? It's okay, I will always keep his respect, that is what I believe in. Now, I don't think I can date anybody."

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal first connected during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 through her online dance classes. The two married on 22 December 2020, but their marriage ended in a highly publicised fallout and divorce in 2025.

