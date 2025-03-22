Internet Blasts Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma For "Faking" Their Relationship On <i>Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11</i>

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were granted the decree of divorce by a Mumbai family court on Thursday (March 20). The former couple, who got married in 2020, have been living separately since June 2022 — the court hearings revealed.

The news came as a shock for those who watched them together in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 last year. After the big reveal, the Internet users are disappointed and slammed the ex-couple for "faking their relationship for fame."

Dhanashree Verma participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wild card contestant. She emerged as a finalist. In one of the episodes, Yuzvendra Chahal made a special appearance on the dance-based reality show.

Back then, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal stole the limelight with their romantic gestures. They partook in fun games and even shared warm hugs. Here's the promo video of the particular episode posted by the makers on Instagram.

Since Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's joint divorce petition confirmed that they have been living separately for 18 months, speculations are rife that the two might have faked their bond on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's appearance on the dance show has raised eyebrows with many believing that their public display of affection was staged. They feel that the ex-pair consciously made the decision to appear on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to maintain a positive image before the divorce.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's love story blossomed in 2020. It was during the Covid-19 lockdown that the cricketer signed up for Dhanashree's online classes. The student-teacher equation soon turned into something more and the two fell in love soon after that.

After dating for a few months, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in a traditional and intimate ceremony in December 2020. Close friends and family members were in attendance at the ceremony.

Cracks developed in their marriage in 2023. Once dubbed to be the most followed celebrities on Instagram, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's social media posts became infrequent. Both parties shared cryptic messages, underlining something was off.

According to reports, Yuzvendra Chahal paid Dhanashree Verma an alimony of ₹4.75 crore