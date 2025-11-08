YouTuber Issues Apology To Gouri Kishan After Viral Bodyshaming Incident: "Had No Motives For Asking That Question"

Actress Gouri Kishan recently called out YouTube vlogger RS Karthik after he asked an inappropriate question about her weight. The incident occurred in Chennai while the actress was promoting her latest film, Others, alongside her debutant co-star Aditya Madhavan.

Now, the YouTuber has publicly apologised to Gouri Kishan. In a video obtained by Manorama, he explained, “I have been very disturbed these past few days because of what has happened. I posed the question a certain way and she interpreted it differently, and she called it stupid. It was meant to be a fun question and I didn't mean to bodyshame anyone.”

RS Karthik added, “If she has been hurt in any way in this whole episode, since everyone is in support of her now, I think I should also reconsider what I said. I apologise for that episode. I didn't have any other motives for asking that question. Sorry.”

At the promotional event, the YouTuber had asked Aditya Madhavan, “You lifted Gouri Kishan. How much does she weigh?” referring to a particular scene from Others.

Later, Gouri Kishan released a statement on X addressing the incident. She stated that it was important to bring the issue to light to reflect on the kind of respectful equation that should exist between the media and artists.

A part of her note read, “As a public figure, I understand that scrutiny is part of my profession. However, comments or questions—direct or indirect—that target a person's body or appearance are inappropriate in any context. I wish I had been asked questions about the film, the work I was there for.”

She added, “I cannot help but wonder if they would ask a male actor the same, in the same aggressive tone. I'm grateful for being able to stand my ground in a difficult situation. It was important not only for me but for anyone who has faced the same. This is not new but still prevalent—normalising body shaming in jest, while perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards.” Read all about it here.

Others, directed by Abin Hariharan, premiered on November 7.