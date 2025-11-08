Gouri Kishan Breaks Silence On Bodyshaming Incident As She Issues Official Statement: "Not New But Still Prevalent"

Recently, Gouri Kishan confronted a journalist in Chennai who bodyshamed her during a film promotional event for the press on her film Others, by asking her about her body weight and referring to a scene where the hero lifts her.

The actress has now issued an official statement addressing the unfortunate incident.

What's Happening

In the official statement released, Gouri Kishan highlighted the importance of acknowledging the broader issue at hand.

She wrote, "This is not new but still prevalent﻿-normalising bodyshaming in jest, while perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards. I hope this will be a reminder to everyone who has felt this way that we are allowed to speak up. We are allowed to express our discomfort, question when wronged, and work towards stopping this cycle."

Furthermore, she added, "As a public figure, I understand that scrutiny is part of my profession. However, comments or questions-direct or indirect-that target a person's body or appearance are inappropriate in any context. I wish I had been asked questions about the film, the work I was there for. I cannot help but wonder if they would ask a male actor the same, in the same aggressive tone. I am grateful for being able to stand my ground in a difficult situation. It was important not only for me but for anyone who has faced the same."

Background

After the journalist bodyshamed Gouri at the promotional event, she stood her ground, calling the question "stupid" and the attitude justifying the question "a disgrace" to the profession. "Don't normalise bodyshaming," she said.

Gouri also questioned whether this question would have been asked of the hero and why no questions were asked about her character.

Ironically, none of the members of the film's team came to her rescue. When there was an attempt to ask her to stop her objection, she said, "It's about me, shouldn't I have a perspective?﻿"

Citing that she was the only woman in the hall, she asked why everyone was shooting and not respectful to a woman. She also asked, "Why are you all silencing me?﻿"

Journalists are divided. Many blame YouTubers, who deliberately seek sensationalism to increase viewership and make the video go viral.

In A Nutshell

Gouri Kishan broke her silence on the recent bodyshaming comment passed on her by a journalist during a promotional event for her film Others. The actress has now issued an official statement, emphasising the importance of acknowledging the "broader issue" behind the incident.

ALSO READ | Gouri Kishan Slams Journalist For Bodyshaming Her With Weight Question: "Such A Disgrace"