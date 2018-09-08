'You're Temporarily Blocked': Why Sushant Singh Rajput Cannot Reply To Fans On Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai

If you closely follow actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram, you'll see he responds to most of the comments on his posts. However, he isn't able to do the same now. Wondering why? Instagram has blocked the comment and reply feature on Sushant's profile and said he is 'misusing it'. On Saturday morning, the 32-year-old actor posted a screenshot of the message sent to him by Instagram which read as, "It looks like you were misusing this feature by going too fast. You've been temporarily blocked from using it. We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community. Tell us if you think we made a mistake."

"Why do I get blocked all the time, Instagram? I'm REAL and I am replying to my friends in REAL TIME. And yes there are many replies per minute as I am efficient. What's the problem?" Sushant captioned his post. His Instagram followers were quick enough to suggest alternatives to the actor and what should be done in such as case. Sushant has also replied to a few.

Here's Sushant's post.

Just recently, social media accounts of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were hacked. Before that, Abhishek Bachchan and Anupam Kher faced the same problem.

Meanwhile, it was after reading a fan's comment, that Sushant donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood-hit Kerala. The user had tagged Sushant in a comment and wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput, I don't have money but I want to donate for the flood. How can I donate? Please tell me." Sushant soon responded and wrote that he'll donate in his name.

This week, Sushant handed over a cheque of Rs 1.25 crore to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio towards relief operations in the state.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput is filming Kizie Aur Manny, the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. Kedarnath and Sonchiriya are his next releases.