'Your Innumerable Melodic Songs Are A Testament For Your Everlasting Legacy': AR Rahman Pays Tribute To Music Composer MK Arjunan

AR Rahman paid a tribute to Malayalam music composer MK Arjunan, who died on Monday. Mr Arjunan was 84. The Oscar-winner composer remembered MK Arjunan, popularly known as Arjunan master in the industry, in a heart-wrenching post on social media and shared a throwback picture of himself and the music director, which appears to be from the time when AR Rahman was a kid. He accompanied his post with an emotional note, in which he recalled the "love and encouragement" he received from the veteran music composer during his childhood. He mourned Mr Arjunan with these words: "An act of kindness lasts a lifetime. I will never forget the love and encouragement you gave me during my childhood. Your innumerable melodic songs are a testament for your everlasting legacy. May you rest in peace, MK Arjunan master... My condolences to the family, friends and admirers."

It is said that MK Arjunan gave AR Rahman his first musical break by giving him a chance to play the keyboard in a film.

Here's what AR Rahman shared:

In his career, MK Arjunan set scores for over 200 songs in nearly 600 movies. He also received the Indian Kerala State Award for his song in Jayaraj-directed movie Bhayanakam in 2017.

On the work front, AR Rahman's upcoming film 99 Songs will have 15 original songs composed by him. The film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs has been produced by AR Rahman's production company YM Movies and Ideal Entertainment.