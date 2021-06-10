'You Truly Are The He-Man': Esha Deol Comments On Dad Dharmendra's Water Aerobics Post

Dharmendra in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: aapkadharam)

Highlights The actor recently posted a video of himself doing water aerobics

"I have started water aerobics," Dharmendra captioned his post

"Stay fit and stay blessed," commented Esha

Veteran actor Dharmendra is "truly the He-Man" of B-town and his daughter Esha Deol agrees with us. Dharmendra is giving fitness goals to many youngers even at the age of 85. The actor recently posted a video of himself doing water aerobics in a swimming pool at his Lonavala Farmhouse. The video features the actor performing leg kicks in the swimming pool. He wrote this in his caption: "Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes I have started water aerobics. Love you for your loving response to my posts." Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol with his second wife, actress Hema Malini, was all praise for the actor's new fitness routine.

Reacting to his post, actress Esha Deol commented: "Touchwood Papa...Love you! You truly are the He-Man and inspiration for all of us. Stay fit and stay blessed." Dharmendra is often called the "He-Man of Bollywood" by his fans and colleagues. Dharmendra's nickname "He-Man" is inspired by a fictional character, who is known for his superhuman strength.

See Dharmendra's water aerobics post here:

And here's what Esha Deol commented:

Screenshot of Riddhima's Instagram story.

Esha and Ahana Deol are the daughters of Dharmendra and Hema Malini while actors Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol are Dharmendra's sons with his first wife Prakash Kaur. Dharmendra and Prakash are also parents to daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta. In 1979, Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini but he didn't divorce Prakash Kaur.

Other than being an actress, Esha Deol is also a professional Odissi dancer, just like her mom. She was also trained in Bharatanatyam by Hema Malini. Esha Deol was last seen in the 2018 short film Cakewalk.