You Know Lucky Ali. But Have You Met His Daughter Tasmiyah? Here They Are In Goa

Actress Nafisa Ali shared a picture with Lucky Ali and also introduced his daughter Tasmiyah

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 05, 2018 14:52 IST
326 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
You Know Lucky Ali. But Have You Met His Daughter Tasmiyah? Here They Are In Goa

Nafisa Ali shared this picture with Lucky Ali and Tasmiyah (Image courtesy: nafisaalisodhi)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Nafisa Ali, Lucky Ali and Tasmiyah met over lunch
  2. "Lucky Ali has always been my favourite," wrote a user
  3. Nafisa Ali also shared a video of Tasmiyah singing
We hardly see singer Lucky Ali these days. But we're glad that actress Nafisa Ali shared a picture with him and also introduced his daughter Tasmiyah to us. Lucky Ali is best-known for the popular hits of the 90s like Sunoh, Aa Bhi Jaa, O Sanam and Jaaney Kya Dhoondta Hai Yeh Mera Dil. Ms Ali shared a couple of pictures with Lucky Ali over the weekend from Goa and also posted a video of Tasmiyah singing while strumming a guitar. "Lunch with Salim Christopher (Jalal Agha's son), with Lucky and his daughter Tasmiyah... catching up," she captioned the post.

People are happy to see Lucky Ali after so long and comments such as, "Lucky Ali has always been my favourite. His voice is magic" and "OMG... Lucky Ali. Amazed to see him after so long. What a pretty girl his daughter is. Stay blessed you all," have been posted.

Here's the picture.
 

 


This video of Tasmiyah singing as the doting dad looks on, has also received lots of love on the Internet. "Lucky Ali with Tasmiyah, his daughter. Another generation with so much talent," wrote Nafisa Ali.

Watch Tasmiyah sing.
 


Tasmiyah is Lucky Ali's daughter with his first wife Meaghan Jane McCleary. He later married Inaya. He is currently married to a British model Kate Elizabeth Hallam.

Comments
Close [X]
Lucky Ali debuted as a Bollywood singer in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai song Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. He also acted in the 2002 film Sur - The Melody of Life.

Lucky Ali provided playback for the song Safarnama, from Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's 2015 film Tamasha. In 2010's Anjana Anjani, he sung Hairat.
 

Trending

Lucky Alilucky ali daughternafisa ali

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................