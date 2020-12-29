'You Are One In A Billion': Kriti Kharbanda's Birthday Wish For Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kriti.kharbanda )

Highlights Pulkit Samrat turned a year older on Tuesday

Kriti posted a loved up photo of herself and the actor

"Pulkit Samrat, I love you," she wrote in the caption

On boyfriend Pulkit Samrat's birthday, Kriti Kharbanda wished the actor in a really special way on social media. Pulkit and Kriti have been together for quite some time now. On Tuesday, the actress posted a loved up photo of herself and the actor with an adorable caption that will give you major couple goals. In the picture, the actress can be seen giving Pulkit Samrat a peck on the cheek while posing for their photo. "Happy birthday baby...As you turn a year younger, I just have one thing to say, you are one in a billion, there's no one like you, and there never will be," she wrote in her post and added: "Pulkit Samrat, I love you." Aww.

See Kriti Kharbanda's post for Pulkit Samrat here:

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda lived together when the nationwide lockdown was imposed earlier this year. The duo have shared several pages from their lockdown diaries. Some of the photos feature the couple having a fun time around a swimming pool while others show them making memories on date nights. Check them out here:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat reportedly began dating last year. They first co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding and later in Pagalpanti, which released last year. Their last film Taish, directed by Bejoy Namibar, released on Zee5 in October.

Kriti Kharbanda is known for her performances in films like Housefull 4, Super Ranga and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. Pulkit Samrat will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi, which features Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati in the lead role.