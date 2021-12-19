'You Are Amazing Baba': Sushmita Sen Writes A Birthday Post For Father Shubeer Sen

Sushmita Sen shared this image (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

On Sunday, Sushmita Sen shared a series of pictures on her Instagram on the occasion of her father Shubeer Sen's birthday. The photographs feature herself, her father Shubeer Sen along with her family. Sharing the birthday post, Sushmita Sen wrote: "Happppyyyyy Birthday Baba!!! A marvellously loving & kind human being, I am blessed to call my Father...and for my children, the ultimate Grandfather. To your health & happiness always...for all the lives you touch & the hope you shower...for your silent strength & indomitable spirit ..one I hope to inherit & nurture this lifetime!!! You are amazing baba!!! I love you!!!! Thank you, god!!!," she also added hashtags like #blessed and #duggadugga.

Recently, Salman Khan shared a post on his Instagram handle where he can be seen praising Sushmita Sen on Aarya season two's poster. Sharing the post, Salman Khan wrote: "Arre wah Sush how nice u looking ya . Totally killing it . So happy for u Sushmita Sen." The same post was then shared by Sushmita Sushmita Sen. "You are a Jaan Salman Khan. Thank you soooooo much for all the love & generosity!!!,"she captioned.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Aarya 2 which got a positive response from the audience. Sushmita Sen made a Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Dastak in 1996.

Aarya season two was released on December 10 and is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The second season of Aarya features Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Dilnaz Irani among others. It is produced by Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India.