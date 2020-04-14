Yo Yo Honey Singh's Next Chartbuster Moscow Suka Featuring Neha Kakkar Is Out Now

Screenshot from the video shared by T-series. (Image courtesy: Youtube)

While the Coronavirus outbreak has become a major cause for concern for the film industry, making everything come to a standstill, there's one music label that's completely changing the game, even during this time of crisis. Known for their well preparedness, T-Series understands that music can calm people in such times and give them a little happiness. The star of T-Series' next release Yo Yo Honey Singh understands this well too. The latest track to hit the digital platform is another zesty number from Yo Yo Honey Singh and featuring Neha Kakkar, titled 'Moscow Suka'.

Moscow Suka has Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha teaming up together one more time after the super successful Makhna that has clocked around 250 million views on YouTube already. It has Russian vocals by Ekaterina Sizova. This song from Yo Yo Honey Singh is a new hiphop car and music system banger with heavy bassline with a gangstar vibe feel.

The first look of the song released a few days ago and received a thunderous response from the audience and the lyrical presentation has been launched online. A fun track with a groovy feel to it, Moscow Suka has the Yo Yo stamp all over it! With Neha's voice adding the much needed oomph and X-factor, this song is clearly going to be welcomed by Yo Yo Honey Singh's fans. Yo Yo Honey Singh shares, "I have wanted to do different things with my music in the last few years. Recently, my song Loca was launched online and it had a Spanish feel to it. Moscow Suka has a Russian vibe to it. As for Neha, it's always wonderful teaming up with her because our energies vibe really well. And I'm sure after Makhna and Loca, people will love Moscow Suka as much. Also, I feel during this time of the lockdown, music is what people look forward to. This was a song we had recorded much before the lockdown came into force, so we decided to put it out now in the form of a lyrical presentation."

Adding further, Yo Yo Honey Singh says, "The nation is facing a difficult time and everyone is indoors and I thought of releasing this so that people can listen to this, have a bit of fun and enjoy their homestay. I urge my fans to stay at home and help the authorities to fight this pandemic."

Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, tells us, "When you talk about Indian music artists, Neha and Yo Yo Honey Singh's names come right at the top because of their superstardom and their audience reach. When Yo Yo Honey Singh told us about doing Moscow Suka with Neha, we were immediately on board. We have a long standing relationship with both of them and together, they are a hit-making pair. Moscow Suka is peppy and vibrant with a completely different feel and vibe to it. I'm sure the viewers and listeners will love this one."

Bhushan Kumar produced Moscow Suka, written and composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, featuring Neha Kakkar alongside the rapper, is sung by him and Neha, and also has Russian vocals by Ekaterina Sizova.