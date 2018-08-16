Yo! Yo! Honey Singh Trends After Mitron Song This Party Is Over Now Takes Over The Internet

A still from Mitron song This Party Is Over Now. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Yo! Yo! Honey Singh's latest track This Party Is Over Now has struck the right chord with the Internet. The latest song, which a part of the soundtrack of upcoming film Mitron, released on the Internet on Thursday and immediately set its eyes on the Twitter trend list. #YoYoHoneySingh entered the top 10 trends on Twitter with positive audience reaction for the song, picturised on Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra. "It is such a fun song!! Superb Beats," wrote one fan while another added: "Jab se release hua hai tab se repeat hai. I love it so much."

Without much ado, watch This Party Is Over Now:

Honey Singh's career took a backseat between 2015 and 2016, however, the singer-turned actor returned with a bang with Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2017).

Fans of the Honey Singh, who rule every DJ's set list at parties, have called This Party Is Over Now as the artiste's return to music.

Jab se release hua hai tab se repeat hai. I love it so much and congrats paaji — Deepanshu Sharma (@Deepans35042763) August 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Mitron, directed by Nitin Kakkar, is the story of a Jai (Jackky Bhagnani), who aspires to be a bigshot but ends up choosing a less profitable career path, which doesn't go down well with his father, who then wants him to get married. Enter, Avni (Kritika Kamra), an ambitious, MBA graduate, who wants to start her own business.

Mitron also stars Pratik Gandhi, Neeraj Sood and Shivam Parekh and the film is expected to release on September 14.