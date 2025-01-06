<i>Toxic</i> New Poster: Yash "Unleashes" An Era Of Darkness

For all Yash fans, we have an exciting update. On Monday, the actor shared a new poster from his much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. It teases a special announcement that will be made on January 8 at 10:25 AM. We are already setting a reminder – are you?

In the poster, we can spot a vintage car. Yash is seen standing on the other side of the vehicle with his back facing the camera. The actor is dressed in a suit. The hat, full-grown bearded and a cigarette have set the bar high. The text read, “His untamed presence is your existential crisis.”

In his caption, Yash wrote, “Unleashing him…”

Alongside Yash, Akshay Oberoi is also set to appear in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. In August last year, Akshay flew to Bengaluru to begin shooting for the movie.

A source close to the production shared, "Akshay Oberoi's addition to the cast of Toxic brings an exciting dynamic to the film. He is an actor who always delivers a powerful performance, and pairing him with Yash is something that fans are eagerly waiting to see."

Team Toxic welcomed Akshay Oberoi onboard with a note that read, "Dear Akshay, Welcome to the team. We're thrilled have your talent and energy on board for this project. Looking forward to creating something amazing together. Team Toxic and everyone in Kvn-Monster Mind Creations." Click here to read in detail.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is an action-packed film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia. The movie is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

In addition to Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, Yash will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He will portray the role of Raavan in the project. The movie is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.