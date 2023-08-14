Yami Gautam Replies To Fan's 'Under-Utilized By Filmmakers' Comment: 'I Just Know How To Act'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: yamigautam)

Yami Gautam, who is hogging all the limelight post the release of her film OMG 2, was recently praised by a fan on X, previously known as Twitter, for her acting skills in the movie. When the fan went to the extent to call her "underutilised" by filmmakers, Yami Gautam responded with a long post, where she expressed her thoughts about the majority of the industry relying on "marketing". It so happened that a fan on Sunday morning posted his review on Yami Gautam's performance in OMG 2 and wrote, "It's amazing how every time Yami Gautam manages to SURPRISE us with her performance! #OMG2 is no exception. She owns every frame she's in! Even her silence speaks a lot. I hate the term ‘underrated'. I'd just say she's under-utilised by our filmmakers."

Replying to the fan's kind words, Yami Gautam elaborated on her talent for "identifying good scripts and versatile characters." Her post read, "Some people find success overnight, some people have to prove themselves persistently for years. Some people are great at marketing their talent (or lack of it), some people only want their talent to speak."

"As an actor, I just know how to act and work exceptionally hard on identifying good scripts and versatile characters, that's my talent. I don't understand or get involved much with the marketing of my talent. Unfortunately for the majority of our industry, everything relies on marketing a person or project and not on the depth of a script or character," the Kaabil actress continued.

Yami Gautam signed off by saying, "Maybe that's the reason why people feel I am under-utilised. Anyways, Thanks so much Aavishkar for your kind words, it's truly very encouraging. I will get there eventually, slowly but steadily, one film at a time."

Take a look at Yami Gautam's X exchange:

Some people find success overnight, some people have to prove themselves persistently for years.

Some people are great at marketing their talent (or lack of it), some people only want their talent to speak.

As an actor I just know how to act and work exceptionally hard on… https://t.co/UKZMlkHbx6 — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) August 13, 2023

The trailer for OMG 2 was released in August beginning. The trailer release was delayed after it was reported that the film would be subject to additional scrutiny from the Censor Board to avoid the kind of criticism that Adipurush received. The film has received an adult certification from the Censor Board. A source close to the social-themed comedy-drama had revealed earlier that the film passed without any deletions and that only a few modifications are required. Among the reported changes were modifications in Akshay Kumar's character - in the final cut, he is shown as a messenger of Lord Shiva rather than Lord Shiva himself.

The movie was released in theatres on August 11. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for OMG 2 wrote, "The film is buoyed by lively performances that ring true, especially the ones by Pankaj Tripathi and Geeta Agrawal, who plays Kanti's befuddled and emotionally rattled wife Indumati. But the bright spots go abegging because OMG 2 is undermined by too many false steps that lead it astray."

On the work front, Yami Gautam's last few films included Dasvi, Lost, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.